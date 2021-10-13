5 Best Bound For Glory matches in IMPACT Wrestling history

A week from this Saturday is IMPACT Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory. The event will take place at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. It will be headlined by Christian Cage defending the IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander.

The Walking Weapon invoked "Option C" as X-Division Champion to cash in his title for a shot at the top prize on this huge show.

Bound For Glory has plenty of history with 16 previous events. There have been title changes, memorable moments, and landmark cards throughout the pay-per-view's history.

From the 2005 event where Rhino defeated Jeff Jarrett to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship to last year's event where Rich Swann beat Eric Young to win the IMPACT Wrestling World Title, much has transpired at this show.

With Bound For Glory 2021 on the horizon, it is ideal to remember everything that has happened and the historic matches that have unfolded. In this article, let's take a look at the five best Bound For Glory matches ever.

#5 Christian Cage vs. Samoa Joe - Bound For Glory 2007

Heading into Bound For Glory 2007, Samoa Joe and Christian Cage staked their claim for a shot at the TNA Heavyweight Championship. Cage is a former champion, while Joe was still looking to win the top prize for the first time. Their issue with one another became personal when Christian's Coalition of AJ Styles, Tyson Tomko, and himself beat down Joe's family.

Making sure their grudge match at the biggest show of the year was a one-on-one contest, Matt Morgan was made the special enforcer to keep control. The two main event performers put on an exceptional bout. Samoa Joe came out full throttle in this Bound For Glory 2007 bout, hitting the tope suicida to Christian on the outside.

Cage caught a break when AJ and Tomko distracted Matt Morgan on the floor and hit a low blow on Joe. He followed up with the Unprettier for a nearfall. Samoa Joe made a comeback that Christian couldn't overcome.

He ended things with the Muscle Buster and the Coquina Clutch for the submission win. It was the standout contest on the Bound For Glory 2007 card.

