IMPACT Wrestling had a lot of competition last weekend when they delivered the Under Siege show on Friday. Thankfully, they delivered a stellar show that set up a new contender for Steve Maclin and the return of Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

This week's IMPACT delivered some great action and set up their next event, Against All Odds, which is only seven days away. We'll get into all that, as well as the horrific injury to a certain former 2-time World Champion that may have sent them home for the time being.

We'll start with The Draw himself, Sami Callihan, as his war against The Design continues!

#5) Sami Callihan teases the return of another oVe member

At Under Siege, Sami Callihan and Rich Swann brought Jake Crist back to IMPACT Wrestling, as the Golden Draw and former X-Division Champion helped lead the reformed oVe to victory. This week, Callihan and Crist teamed up to take on the duo of Decay.

oVe were rather dominant in this match, controlling most of the match. They secured a strong victory after an incredible Crist Cutter from Jake off Sami's shoulders. After the match, though, THe Design pounced on their former member and his friend.

Big Kon dropped both men with a chokeslam, before Deaner and Alan Angels entered the ropes. Eventually, Rich Swann made the save but couldn't get there before Deaner spiked Crist with The Antidote.

Backstage, Callihan confronted Swann, wondering where he was when all that went down. Swann let him know that he was a part of the 8-4-1 match at Against All Odds and wouldn't be able to back him up.

Callihan understood and thanked him for Under Siege. As for next week, he hinted at the return of "A monster." Will we see another former oVe member join Callihan and Crist? Will Madman Fulton finally come back to IMPACT Wrestling?

The last time we saw Fulton, he was at the side of Ace Austin trying to win tag gold last year. He departed from the company in August, but fans would love to see the return of the big man.

#4) IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin is surrounded by legendary contenders

Steve Maclin's run as IMPACT Wrestling World Champion certainly hasn't started off lightly. After defeating Kushida for the title at Rebellion in April, he had to defend against former ROH World Champion PCO last week at Under Siege.

At that same event, all-time great Alex Shelley won a six-way match to become Maclin's number-one contender. Under Siege also saw the return of Bully Ray, who convinced Maclin to assist him in powerbombing Scott D'Amore through a flaming table.

Despite Bully seemingly siding with Maclin this week, we learned with Josh Alexander's run that nobody can trust this multi-time champion.

Speaking of Alexander, when Maclin and Bully attempted to tear down Shelley, the legendary tag team star reminded them of two important things. While Alexander defeated him in 2022, Maclin never took the Walking Weapon on for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title and probably would've lost had he had the opportunity at Rebellion.

As for Bully Ray, he not only lost to Alexander. He tapped out.

The world championship is the one title that has evaded Alex Shelley throughout his career, and as he's nearing the end, he wants to finally secure that belt and the legacy it brings with it. Will he be able to pull that off at Against All Odds? If Steve Maclin can overcome Shelley, what about that ever-lurking Bully Ray, and Nick Aldis, who is also in the 8-4-1 match with Rich Swann next week?

#3) Trinity challenges for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship

It didn't take long for Trinity to challenge for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship, but the multi-time champion definitely earned the opportunity. So far, Trinity is 3-0 in the promotion. After securing a victory over tag champion KiLynn King a few weeks back and Gisele Shaw at Under Siege, she captured another win when she tapped out Savannah Evans on IMPACT.

Immediately after the match, Trinity made a challenge. However, we won't see this match next week.

Trinity challenged the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, to a match at Slammiversary on July 15th in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. After defeating Jordynne Grace at Under Siege, Purrazzo seemed more than ready for Trinity. As the two stared one another down, Gisele Shaw, Jai Vidal, and Savannah Evans attacked.

Though Jordynne Grace attempted to make the save, things didn't go as planned. We'll get to that later, though.

#2) The Motor City Machine Guns and Sub-Culture delivers an incredible tag match

The Motor City Machine Guns weren't just running their mouths on this night. While Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin both have World and X-Division Championship matches at Against All Odds, respectively, they faced a recent addition to the tag division in Subculture.

Subculture's Dani Luna faced Jodi Threat in a strong yet losing effort on the same show. However, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster delivered the best match of the night.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions had the legendary duo on the ropes early, looking to one-up the Guns and solidify themselves as top contenders in IMPACT Wrestling. Shelley and Sabin seemed to be caught off-guard by Subculture's blinding speed and unique offensive style, something that the Guns themselves have been known for over the past decade and a half.

Eventually, the Guns gained control, as the fans got behind Mark Andrews who was on the wrong side of the ring for quite a long time. The Guns eventually lost Andrews, who got to Flash Morgan Webster. The Modfather managed to avoid several tag team maneuvers from the legendary duo and hit a wildly impressive ring post swinging hurricanrana to Sabin.

In the end, Andrews was disposed of and left on the floor while Webster was planted with the Dirt Bomb. This was a fantastic tag match, very much in the style of the Guns, with a duo that could more than keep up with them in Subculture. Go out of your way to see this main event if you can.

#1) Was Jordynne Grace permanently taken out by Gisele Shaw's faction?

The Juggernaut has been broken, it seems. After Under Siege, Jordynne Grace was unsure of her place in IMPACT Wrestling. Prior to the match, she asked what her purpose was if she wasn't the one carrying the Knockouts Division.

Despite those concerns, Grace attempted to save her rival Deonna Purrazzo as well as Trinity from a three-person assault. Unfortunately, she also fell to Gisele Shaw and her posse. Jai Vidal and Gisele used a loaded purse to lay out Deonna, Trinity, and the interfering Grace.

However, they weren't finished with Grace as Shaw wanted to send a message to Purrazzo, Trinity, and the entire Knockouts Division. As Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal held her arms, Shaw blasted Grace with three devastating unprotected knee shots to the head.

Later in the show, commentary revealed that the medical trainers were evaluating Grace, but it wasn't looking good for the two-time IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion.

Reports stated that Jordynne Grace's contract is already expired with IMPACT, is this the last we've seen of her? If so, just how dangerous is Gisele Shaw in IMPACT Wrestling?

