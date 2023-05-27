When you're a champion in any wrestling company, there's a chance that other promotions are also interested in signing you. That's the case with Jordynne Grace, whose contract with IMPACT Wrestling has reportedly come to an end.

The former IMPACT superstar is a two-time Knockouts Champion, Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Digital Media titleholder, and the Triple Crown winner. It's safe to say that she found quite a lot of success during her time with IMPACT Wrestling.

According to a report by Fightful, Grace's deal with IMPACT Wrestling has expired and she's leaving the company at this time.

Multiple higher ups from different promotions are very interested in signing Grace at this time. Indie promoters have also expressed interest in her. Meanwhile, Grace has become a millionaire thanks to her Exclusive content page.

She worked in IMPACT for four and a half years. The star has already been wrestling for over a decade.

She has also gone through an insane physical transformation and has been competing in bodybuilding as well. She has also competed in powerlifting.

As of this moment, there's no certainty about where she will go, but WWE is not out of the realm of possibility.

