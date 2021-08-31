5 dream matches for Bray Wyatt in IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has made a habit of capitalizing on WWE releases as of late. No release in 2021 came as more of a shock than that of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Universal Champion was one of the company's main event players and merchandise movers. This has led many to speculate on where he will land next.

Dave Meltzer reported that many in the industry believe Wyatt will sign with AEW in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Meltzer later said on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast that IMPACT Wrestling will likely make a move to sign Bray Wyatt when his non-compete clause is up.

This opens the door for dream matches with the best of their roster.

With the former Wyatt Family leader as one of the biggest free agents in the wrestling business today, he will be sought after by every promotion. In this article, let's take a look at the five dream matches for Bray Wyatt in IMPACT Wrestling.

#5 Black Taurus - IMPACT Wrestling

Black Taurus debuted in IMPACT Wrestling this year and quickly aligned himself with Rosemary and Crazzy Steve of Decay. The AAA export has made a name for himself in both the tag team and X-Division.

Whether teaming with Steve or battling the likes of Josh Alexander for the X-Division Championship, Taurus has shown himself to be a force to be reckoned with.

Due to Bray Wyatt's past in the Wyatt Family, he would be a perfect foil for Decay. This stable has shown that they can dabble on the dark side just as much as Wyatt has. Black Taurus makes an ideal adversary for Wyatt because he is a big man with a surprising amount of agility.

Not many stars in IMPACT Wrestling can match Bray Wyatt in a size and speed department like Taurus.

Although Bray has become better known for his out-of-the-ring exploits, his athleticism shocks many opponents. One of Wyatt's most famous character iterations is The Fiend. If he can find an off-shoot of that persona, Bray can find a place in himself that can handle any mind games that Decay has planned for him.

From a character or in-ring aspect, Black Taurus brings interesting options.

