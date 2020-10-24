5 greatest Bound For Glory moments ever

IMPACT Bound For Glory is the biggest event of the year for the company. Their annual October PPV has brought many iconic matches and moments in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's history. With the show coming this weekend, marking fifteen years since the first, it is a fascinating time to look back on this storied event.

In 2005, Bound For Glory was billed as a landmark event for TNA. Over the years, we have seen this PPV take place in many memorable settings including Japan in 2014.

Bound For Glory is THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and @FiteTV! Order HERE: https://t.co/eDGChzTOz5



Full card thread ⬇️#BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/VURiCqpBLb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2020

Regardless of the setting or circumstances surrounding this event, there is no question of the legacy that has been built by IMPACT Wrestling over the year. In this article, we will be looking back and listing the five greatest Bound For Glory moments ever.

#5 Rhino wins the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship (Bound For Glory 2005)

Bound For Glory 2005 was the culmination of a huge year. There was sacrifice, there was no surrender, against all odds a turning point led to a new genesis of professional wrestling on the road to victory.



Bound For Glory 2005 is available NOW on @GWNApp. pic.twitter.com/XY66G0OthY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 17, 2018

Heading into Bound For Glory 2005, Kevin Nash was scheduled to get a shot at the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship against Jeff Jarrett with UFC fighter Tito Ortiz as the special guest referee. However due to a medical emergency, Nash had to pull out. With that in mind, TNA decided to have a ten man gauntlet match at the PPV to determine who would face Jeff Jarrett in the main event.

Earlier in the show, Rhino defeated Abyss, Jeff Hardy and Sabu in an insane Monster's Ball match. The Man Beast went on to defeat nine other men in the ten man gauntlet to get his title shot in the main event. Rhino came in as a heel at the start of the show, but facing the dastardly Jarrett in the main event of Bound For Glory was used as a babyface turn for Rhino.

We saw guitars being used and interference from America's Most Wanted and Gail Kim on Jarrett's behalf in this contest. Through it all, Rhino was able to overcome this shenanigans and defeat Jeff Jarrett with a Gore in just over five minutes to win the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion at Bound For Glory.

After the match, Team Canada tried to jump Rhino, which led to Team 3D and 3Live Kru coming out to make the save. This moment here was the most memorable from the first ever Bound For Glory event. It was also voted by the fans as the 21st greatest moment in IMPACT Wrestling history.