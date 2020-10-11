Jeff Hardy looks back at past gimmick from IMPACT Wrestling

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently took to Twitter to look back at a past gimmick from his days in IMPACT Wrestling. Hardy posted a photo of the 2010 Bound for Glory poster which features Jeff Jarrett, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ken Anderson, aka Mr. Anderson, Kurt Angle, and himself.

Hardy added that at the event 10 years ago, he became the 'Antichrist of Professional Wrestling' and feels blessed to be featured on the poster.

Wow!10 years ago today...I became the Antichrist of pro wrestling!😳!I am so blessed 2 B here!❤️! pic.twitter.com/u796u0Sfs9 — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) October 10, 2020

Jeff Hardy at Bound for Glory 2010

In the main event of Bound for Glory 2010, Jeff Hardy took on Kurt Angle and Mr. Anderson in a three-way match for the vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Hardy, who was a babyface at that point, shocked the wrestling world by turning heel in the match. He received help from Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff to pin Mr. Anderson, thereby becoming the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

The aftermath of his actions saw the emergence of a new villainous faction called "Immortal", which comprised of leaders Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, Abyss, Jeff Jarrett, and Hardy. The weeks that followed Bound for Glory saw Hardy turn into a darker and more serious character, as he began proclaiming himself as The Antichrist of Professional Wrestling.

Although it is one of the few occasions in which Jeff Hardy turned heel, The Antichrist character was mostly well-received by the fans and critics who thought it helped Hardy reinvent his character. Fast-forward ten years, and Jeff Hardy is back in WWE as a good guy.