Trey Miguel continues to shine as IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division Champion

If there's one shining star today in IMPACT Wrestling today, it is without a doubt the burning light of the current X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel.

At just 27 years of age, Miguel is already one of the most important pieces of a vastly underappreciated promotion. He's not just a part of IMPACT's legacy, he also represents their future.

This talented aerial artist mixes a bit of acrobatics with an intense sort of in-ring magic. He's an enigma in pro wrestling, and has evolved in a way that few grapplers his age are accustomed to. He's a cocktail of the basics and the spectacular. And like a Colt 45, it works every time.

Make no mistake. This young star has battled through loss and regret. He has dedicated his life to professional wrestling, and his time to shine has been well-earned. As part of the trio known as The Rascalz, Miguel burst onto the IMPACT scene, and along with stablemates Dezmond Xavier and Zach Wentz, he provided the audience with high-flying action, mixed with a few hijinks and 'high times'.

Since the team disbanded, Miguel has been soaring solo, and in the process has become one of the best X-Division champions of the modern era. Dedicated to carrying on the tradition of the title, he's been a fighting champion, and he continued to carry that banner at Sacrifice with a successful defense against Jake Something.

Trey Miguel's journey through pro wrestling has been a long and winding road. After his closest friends and allies were signed away to NXT, he had a choice: he could flounder, or he could fly. He chose the path to success, and he eventually discovered what he was looking for. The pot of gold at the end of his rainbow is his current title reign.

Miguel has gone on record several times in the past about his battles with depression and anxiety. He's admitted that there were times on his road to the top that he doubted himself. But he seems to have conquered those burdens and boundaries today and is thriving as the face of the division. He's found true success as a solo star.

What does the future hold for Trey Miguel in IMPACT Wrestling?

Miguel has been on a roll since capturing the belt late last year. As of now, it's conceivable that he could rule the X-Division for quite a while. He's a credible competitor who can have a great match with just about anyone. He's also evolved his game, mixing in more mat basics while still living up to his nickname of being 'The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air'.

His title defense at Sacrifice was one of the main highlights of the event and showed just how much the young champion has progressed as a performer.

Trey Miguel is definitely a shooting star that wrestling fans should keep an eye on. He's got a ton of experience for a grappler his age, and he's only getting better. The young star's progress on IMPACT has been something to behold, and he's definitely a wrestler to watch in 2022 and beyond.

Have you been impressed with Trey Miguel thus far? Who do you think was the best X-Division Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

