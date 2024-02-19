A TNA Wrestling story intertwined since "that night in destiny" - Simon Gotch spills all on brutal Josh Alexander attack (Exclusive)

On the February 8th, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT!, a fan seemingly jumped the barricade to attack one of the biggest names in TNA Wrestling - Josh Alexander. Midway through his brutal onslaught, the man took off his mask and hat to reveal that he was none other than Simon Gotch.

Speaking exclusively to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Vaudevillain explained that it didn't matter to him if history paints him in a good or bad light but that the story being told is accurate. He asserted that no matter what, one does not edit Simon Gotch out of history.

The TNA Wrestling star went on to discuss how Josh Alexander has become a staple in the industry, regarded by many as one of the best around. However, a lot of people seem to forget how he got his start in TNA Wrestling:

"(Josh Alexander's) story is incomplete because there is one detail that is always left out. Who pushed Josh to his breaking point that night in destiny when he was given his first contract? A contract that allowed him to re-enter the United States, a country he'd been banned from entering into for Visa violations. Who's the guy he wrestled that night? No one seems to know," questioned Gotch. (4:30 - 4:57)

Simon Gotch, one of the only American wrestlers still active to hold a victory over Japanese legend Mitsuharu Misawa, explained that he was the one who faced Alexander on "that night in destiny."

The story that's been told since has had The Walking Weapon as the primary focus and has seemingly left out one little detail:

"Every piece of footage TNA put out, every story, every article, every single podcast or interview was Josh Alexander signed with TNA. One little detail (in all of that) that happens to never get mentioned. One person whose presence never seems to come up. And that's me. I'm the one that pushed Josh that hard," Gotch explained. (4:58 - 5:22)

Simon Gotch explains how TNA Wrestling trying to edit him out of Josh Alexander's history is a sore spot

Expand Tweet

The Gentleman Bruiser noted how he's been in the industry for nearly 23 years, stating that being left out of history books has been a sore spot for him:

"You don't get to edit me out of history (...) I'm the one who made (Josh Alexander) fight tooth and nail, overcome one of the most difficult matches of his career. Somehow, I'm not important in this equation. I don't need to ever have my name brought up, and that's something I take personally," Gotch stated. (5:23 - 5:50)

Gotch went on to add that he was startled how, in nearly five years of Josh Alexander's run with TNA Wrestling, his name has never come up:

"In five years, almost five years, I've never been mentioned. That clip hasn't been aired until fairly recently on a large stage. My reasoning for all this is that you don't get to cut me out. You don't get to pretend that I wasn't a part of it." (5:52 - 6:22)

Simon Gotch vs. Josh Alexander has been added to TNA Wrestling's No Surrender card, which also features the likes of Moose vs. Alex Shelley, Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw, Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali, and so much more.

TNA Wrestling: No Surrender will air on February 23rd from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA. Find out more right here.