Bhupinder Gujjar comments on facing Wrestling Legend (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently shared his thoughts on facing wrestling veteran Brian Myers.

Gujjar is set to battle Myers for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship in the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling on September 22nd. The two will collide in a ladder match which will mark the first ladder match in IMPACT Wrestling in three years.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gujjar opened up on facing a legend in the industry like Brian Myers stating that he was both excited and nervous going into the match.

"Excitement and nervousness. When you're nervous, you know like you don't want to hurt someone bad, especially [someone] like Brian Myers. He's got so much experience in this business like I had no clue [because] I never got a chance to work [with] him before so I had no clue. I used to watch him but I didn't had [an] exact idea like how he's gonna perform," said Bhupinder Gujjar. [From 04:34 to 05:05]

Gujjar continued to heap praise and stated that facing Myers brought the best out of him.

"He's great, first [of all] I have to say, to match him, the way he performed, I have to match the energy he brings to the ring and that was like one of my biggest concern[s] at that point in time. I was like, I can't look weak, I was preparing for this match for years and specially having a match with Brian Myers. I can say it was my dream to have a match with all these legends. So, when I got a chance, I was shocked for a second. I was like, I can't let anyone down. I have to give my 100%. We had great three or four matches and all went well."

The rivalry between Bhupinder Gujjar & Brian Myers so far

The feud between Bhupinder Gujjar and Brian Myers started with the former WWE star refusing to give Gujjar a title match.

Myers set up several obstacles before Gujjar, who overcame all of them to earn a championship match at Emergence. The 37-year-old ended Gujjar's undefeated run in singles competition thiar at the pay-per-view by sending him into an exposed turnbuckle and rolling him up for the win.

The rivalry escalated when Gujjar stole Myers' title away from him twice in two weeks. Amidst the entire saga, IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore announced that the two will settle their scores in a ladder match for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship. It will be interesting to see who has the last laugh.

