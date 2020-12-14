Bullet Club namedropped by IMPACT Wrestling, Tama Tonga responds

Last night on the IMPACT Wrestling special, Final Resolution, the company may have teased the next step of its storyline with AEW. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made a surprise appearance for the company, as he wasn't advertised ahead of time. (He was actually wrestling at TripleMania XXVIII, where he successfully defended the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid.)

Regardless, Omega's storyline in IMPACT continues to develop. At Final Resolution, he met up with former Bullet Club member "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson. On the private bus outside the venue, Omega tried to bring the old "Machine Gun" out of Anderson, who defeated Ethan Page later that evening.

After the match, the commentary team of Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne speculated the reasoning for Omega's meeting with Anderson. Rayne suggested that there could be a potential reunion of the Bullet Club in the works. With the Bullet Club name being owned by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, this statement was certainly an interesting name drop.

Apparently, Tama Tonga no longer believes in the Bullet Club's "4 Life" motto

Earlier this morning, long-time Bullet Club member, Tama Tonga took to social media in response to the name drop. He offered a rather blunt statement. "If you're not in #BulletClub 2020, you're not #BulletClub," wrote Tonga.

This statement has been met with confusion from the Bullet Club fanbase because one of their most popular taglines is that the Bullet Club is "4 Life." So Tonga's claim has certainly has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Is this Bullet Club tease just another step in the Omega storyline? With AEW and IMPACT Wrestling working together, is New Japan Pro-Wrestling not far behind? Or are there still some hurt feelings from Tonga? (His friends in The Elite left the company behind in 2019 to form AEW.) Only time will tell.

Tama Tonga and Kenny Omega in NJPW

