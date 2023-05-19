IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh recently spoke about his partnership with Shera.

Singh and Shera have a long shared history with each other in IMPACT Wrestling. The duo was part of the Desi Hit Squad in 2018 and went their separate ways after its disbandment. They joined forces again and underwent a character change earlier this year.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh commented on his long-standing relationship with Shera:

"Mahabali Shera is my brother. Behind the scenes we are more close than what we seem on TV as well, because on TV, everybody just sees us for a handful of minutes, just fighting on the same side. But behind the scenes, we travel together, we eat together, we're on the phone together, if we are in the same city, we go to the gym together, and stuff like that. To me, he's a great person, very humble, very nice. We're there for each other," Champagne Singh said. ( 02:33 - 03:04)

Check out the complete interview with Champagne Singh below:

Champagne Singh on working with Shera

Champagne Singh further stated in the aforementioned interview that he and Shera's contrasting characters make them a good team:

"Like you said, a contrast of characters. I'm the money guy, the rich guy, and he's like the paid muscle, the big lion in the jungle that is ready to rip anybody's head off at any time. So it's a good mix, and being able to work with him has been a great journey, and we look forward to a lot more opportunities." (03:17 - 03:38)

Ever since donning the new persona, Singh and Shera have been on an excellent run in IMPACT Wrestling. The duo had feuds with Heath and Rhino and involved themselves with the current IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin.

Catch IMPACT Wrestling stars on DAZN in 170 countries worldwide!

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes