IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh recently spoke about how and why he developed his new character.

Formerly known as Raj Singh, he debuted his new persona on the March 16th episode of IMPACT Wrestling where he went one-on-one with Zicky Dice and walked away with the win.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh explained why he underwent a character change.

"Why the name change? Because my life has changed. Rags to riches! I got more rich than I already was and now I get to be me, with the volume turned up," said Champagne Singh. (00:42 - 00:53)

Singh also denied having any hint of 16-time world champion Ric Flair in his character and suggested that he's a different entity of his own.

"No Ric Flair (laughs). Ric Flair is his own thing. Million Dollar Man is his own thing. Everybody is their own thing, so this is going to be a new version of a very rich guy, arrogant, flamboyant, ready just to party like you said. Enjoy the party, enjoy the girls, enjoy the food, the champagne, and of course, beating people up. (00:59 - 01:22)

You can check out the complete interview with Champagne Singh below:

Champagne Singh on his new name resonating with IMPACT Wrestling fans

Singh also revealed that the new name was his own idea and explained in detail why he felt that it would be very easy for fans to relate to it because of its catchy nature.

That was my idea. I mean, Champagne is universal, everybody loves champagne to celebrate. So, every time they hear Champagne Singh or champagne, they're going to think about me, especially the wrestling fans. It's so easy to associate with the new character now and I'm gonna be very personable and you either gonna love me or hate me and the name right away is going to catch the attention. (1:33 - 1:58)

Singh and Shera have managed to create a significant impact in the landscape of IMPACT Wrestling in the last few months, most recently aligning themselves with the reigning IMPACT World Champion, Steve Maclin. Although they had a falling-out with Maclin last week, the duo will be looking to patch things up with the champion soon.

