Chris Bey calls Eddie Guerrero an inspiration

Chris Bey has had a highly successful year in 2020. After he signed with IMPACT Wrestling, he quickly won the X-Division Championship. "The Ultimate Finesser" has to be considered one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion. Hhe could be a future world champion.

In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Bey spoke about how Eddie Guerrero has been an inspiration in his young career.

Who first inspired me was Eddie Guerrero. I was a huge wrestling fan for a long time, but it wasn't until Eddie Guerrero was able to tell his story that I really felt that. Because I think we all can agree that with his passing, we all felt like we lost somebody that we knew. And I never met the guy. But eight-year-old me felt it personal, as if it was my own uncle or my best friend who passed away.

The former X-Division champion continued to speak about the impact Guerrero had on his career:

Just a feeling that Eddie always gave me when I was stressing. And it made me want to wrestle because I want to give people the same feeling that he gave me. Take people on those emotional roller coasters and make people feel happy, and make people feel sad, and just make people feel conducted. Now that what really made me want to become a professional wrestler.

Chris Bey, like many young competitors such as Sasha Banks, has named the WWE Hall of Famer as an inspiration to his career. It speaks volumes to the connection Eddie Guerrero made with fans all over the world.

Chris Bey on IMPACT Wrestling and his goals

Chris Bey has already accomplished quite a few things in IMPACT Wrestling. He has been a X-Division Champion, and he just had his first crack at the IMPACT World Championship at Final Resolution. In the interview with Lucha Libre Online, Bey discussed his decision to sign with IMPACT Wrestling:

And then, what made me choose IMPACT as my home, is just how I like to live our dream scenarios. So for me, it was a no-brainer a couple of years ago. When I first got to wrestle for IMPACT Wrestling, I wanted to make it... the resting place of establishment for Chris Bey. The place that I could connect my name to directly when people look at.

Chris Bey also shared his goals for the future in IMPACT Wrestling:

It was important to me as an adult to win the TNA World Championship, to the IMPACT World Championship. So that people can see this direct connection. So that people could see that dream can become reality. Thinking that has had that story before and I'm all about telling you stories that are original. I'm all about living my own personal dreams and it's a personal dream of mine. So that's really what made me come to IMPACT Wrestling”.

At just 24 years old, Chris Bey has so much left to accomplish, and he should become one of the top stars in IMPACT Wrestling sooner rather later. 2020 was just the beginning for "The Ultimate Finesser."