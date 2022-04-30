Deonna Purrazzo reacts to her loss against recently returned star (Exclusive)

Former Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently shared her thoughts about Taya Valkyrie.

Valkyrie, the longest reigning Knockouts champion of all time, returned to IMPACT Wrestling at the Multiverse of Matches event. She confronted Purrazzo and issued a challenge for her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. The two clashed at Rebellion, where Valkyrie ended Purrazzo's 252-day reign to win the title.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Virtuosa revealed if the match lived up to her expectations.

"No, because I lost my championship. [laughs] I love that IMPACT has continued to be a landing zone for people post-WWE and whether they were stars that they have been here before like Taya [Valkyrie] or somebody brand new like I was," said Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo further praised IMPACT Wrestling for providing opportunities for returning stars and new talent to shine.

"I think it's really great that IMPACT is continuing to give people other options and keeping the wrestling landscape competitive and healthy. So to see Taya back and she said to me, 'I'm just in this crazy mode where I just wanna do everything and show out' and you know, it's kind of awesome to get to kind of be a part of that."

Purrazzo made her way to IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 after her WWE stint. She had an outstanding run as the second-longest reigning Knockouts champion where she feuded against the likes of Mickie James.

You can check out the complete interview below:

Can Deonna Purrazzo recapture her title?

It looks like the feud between Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie may not be over yet as the former blindsided the latter on the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling. The two engaged in a brawl where Purrazzo gained the upper hand and locked in the Fujiwara Armbar before Rosemary and Havok made their way out to the ring.

With Under Siege right around the corner, it's more than likely that Purrazzo and Valkyrie could have their rematch for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at the event.

But before that, The Virtuosa is set to make her AEW Dynamite debut this week as she battles Mercedes Martinez in a champion vs champion match to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's World Champion.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Deonna Purrazzo will regain her title from Taya Valkyrie? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande