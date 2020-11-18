Ethan Page's status with IMPACT Wrestling; more stars could leave company

IMPACT Wrestling is going through a period where a lot of their stars are having their contracts expire. According to a report by Fightful Select, Ethan Page's contract, along with that of several other top wrestlers in the IMPACT Wrestling roster, are set to expire soon.

IMPACT Wrestling has already filmed their last set of tapings for the year this week, and as a result of that, it might be sometime before the wrestlers leaving the company is actually seen by the fans. The identity of the other wrestlers whose contracts with IMPACT Wrestling is expiring has not been revealed.

The report further stated that while Ethan Page would become a free agent at the end of the year, Josh Alexander's contract with IMPACT Wrestling sees him continue with the company. Alexander's contract with IMPACT Wrestling not expiring might mean that Page re-signs with the company as well, as the two have been doing well as a tag team.

Ethan Page on his future with IMPACT Wrestling

Ethan Page has previously spoken up about what he thinks about his time and future with IMPACT Wrestling.

“IMPACT has been amazing. They’re allowing me the opportunity to chat with other companies, and they’re handling this in an extremely professional manner. I’m open to chatting with other people, but my interest is hearing how Impact values me and what they’re willing to offer.”

Ethan Page has even talked about what he needs from IMPACT Wrestling to re-sign with them in the future.

“If someone is willing to put my name on a contract and lock me down for a certain amount of it, I am going to represent as positively as I can. Impact started promoting my vlog, and people watching got a glimpse of that locker room camaraderie. It’s more of a family environment backstage now more than ever, especially with the new additions."

For now, the future of Ethan Page, as well as the unnamed other IMPACT Wrestling star remain up in the air. It will be interesting to see whether they re-sign with the company or not.