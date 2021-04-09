Fire & Flava retain their IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships at GCW: For the Culture

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tag Team Champions Fire 'N Flava (Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz) successfully retained their titles against Thick N' Juicy 2.0 (Willow Nightingale and Brooke Valentine) at GCW's For the Culture event.

Originally, Faye Jackson was supposed to team up with Nightingale for the match. However, an unfortunate shoulder injury forced her to withdraw from the event and subsequently retire from pro-wrestling.

Update: Thank You for all the love and support 💕 pic.twitter.com/Mz9PQx72KV — BOOKINGS AND SIGNINGS SZN (@fayejackson419) April 2, 2021

Up-and-coming indie wrestling star Brooke Valentine stepped in to join forces with Nightingale for the match, and the two put forth a spirited effort.

Despite not becoming the new IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions, the two stars impressed everyone with their performance at the event.

Wow. What a solid match. These ladies work together with impressive counter and couple of strikes toward each other. Congrats To both Fire & Flava,and Thick & Juicy 2.0 for putting an amazing match.

And Kiera & Tasha for retaining the tag team titles.#ForTheCulture — Cindy G. (@Simply_c_ok) April 9, 2021

Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz continued their fine run as a tag team. Ever since they joined forces, both women have had entertaining matches in IMPACT Wrestling.

Other matches on the card were also worth checking out, with the show exclusively featuring performers of color showcasing their talent.

What's next for Fire N' Flava in IMPACT Wrestling?

Advertisement

Keira Hogan and Tasha Steelz became the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions at Hard to Kill 2021, where they defeated Havok and Nevaeh. Subsequently, the two successfully defended their titles against the former champions on the 30th March episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Check out this exclusive clip you wont see anywhere on TV, as the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava comment on being the BEST after they solidified their dominance over @FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k.#IMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/bXDZPSGHyn — IMPACT UK & Ireland (@IMPACTUK) April 3, 2021

With Havok and Nevaeh no longer a team after the latter turned on her partner a few weeks ago, Fire 'N Flava are currently without any challengers for their titles.

However, with IMPACT Wrestling's stacked women's division, it wouldn't take much time for a new team to step up and issue a challenge for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

What do you think about Fire 'N Flava's run in IMPACT Wrestling so far? Which duo do you expect to challenge for the titles next? Let us know in the comments section below.