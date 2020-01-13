Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill- Tessa Blanchard wins World Championship, Ex-World Champion buried?

Tessa Blanchard created history by becoming the Impact World Champion

The name 'Hard to Kill' has been used to describe the fact that while many pundits and experts have said through the course of history that Impact Wrestling was on its last legs, the company has always managed to find a way to come around and prove to the world that it has some firepower left. Even though 'Hard to Kill' wasn't the best pay-per-view I remember watching from the Impact ranks, I have to say that it did deliver and then some.

The entire event was built around the main event, which was historic because a woman won the Impact World Heavyweight Championship for the very first time. But right before the event was going to happen, it was marred with controversy that stemmed from actions from Tessa Blanchard's past.

But all of that was forgotten by the time the night was over and everyone in attendance chanted her name in unison. As a professional who reviews pro wrestling for a living, I have to say that very few things give me goosebumps, but this night did.

Here's the best and worst of the event.

#1 Best: Winning despite the controversy

The topic of whether Tessa Blanchard deserves to be the Impact World Champion or not is a big one and not one that I can answer on this platform. However, I just think that this feud and match had incredible anticipation and if Tessa Blanchard's actions outside the ring had marred the story that was being told, it would have been a shame.

The crowd did not seem to care about Tessa Blanchard's actions as they chanted her name in what was a deafening chorus. Sami Callihan played his part to perfection as well, but this was Tessa's night, and she put on a match for the ages.

Congratulations to the new World Champion of Impact Wrestling!

