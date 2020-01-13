Brian Cage signs with AEW immediately after final IMPACT match

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

The Machine has jumped to AEW

Brian Cage has been one of the brightest stars in IMPACT Wrestling since the abrupt end of Lucha Underground a few years back. He first set his sights on the X-Division Championship, quickly knocking off Matt Sydal in his first year with the company.

He would soon move onto the IMPACT World Title picture. After waging war with the likes of Killer Kross and Moose, he would ultimately defy the odds and defeat Johnny IMPACT to be crowned the IMPACT World Champion. His reign was plagued with injuries, though, seeing him left off TV for months.

Eventually, Sami Callihan dethroned him, leaving Cage with nothing left to accomplish. Tonight at IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill, he was supposed to take on Rob Van Dam in singles competition. However, RVD jumped him before the match, knocking him out before it could take place.

While it was certainly an odd move by the company, it's clear now why that encounter ended the way it did.

Brian Cage signs with All Elite Wrestling

Immediately after being taken to the back, it was revealed that Cage had in fact left IMPACT Wrestling, and had signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. SoCalUncensored.com broke the news earlier tonight.

As for the rest of his indepentent bookings, the signing will reportedly not affect any of them, meaning he can keep his end of the bargain with whoever he's currently scheduled to work with.

Cage is considered one of the best big men in the pro wrestling world today. With an incredible mix of high-flying and power moves, there's no doubt that Cage can be placed in a feud with virtually anyone and make a compelling story. It's one heck of a loss for IMPACT, but an incredible win for All Elite Wrestling.