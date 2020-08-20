Nevaeh: "If you're a great wrestler in IMPACT, you're going to be on top." [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling has added a lot of new faces to their roster over the past few months, but Nevaeh has been one of the most explosive additions, adding to an incredibly stacked Knockouts Division.

I recently had the pleasure of chatting with one half of IMPACT Wrestling's Killer Death Machines, and a Knockout who first appeared during the second night of Rebellion back in April - Nevaeh!

Just had an awesome chat with @IMPACTWRESTLING star @nevaehOi4k!



We discussed:



- Her incredible friendship with @FearHavok

- Potential return of the Knockouts Tag Team Championships

- Talents live-tweeting the weekly show

& more



Full interview coming soon to @SKProWrestling! pic.twitter.com/CkFdGQu3h2 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 10, 2020

Sportskeeda meets Nevaeh

Nevaeh would officially debut against Kimber Lee in June, gaining a victory over her fellow IMPACT newcomer - who we caught up with last week.

Whether it be alongside Havok or on her own, Nevaeh has well and truly shone in what's proving to be an absolutely outstanding Knockouts Division in IMPACT Wrestling, most recently tearing the house down in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match against Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan last week - which she also opened up to us about.

We had the pleasure of chatting with Nevaeh all about her friendship with Havok, about Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace main-eventing Emergence, the potential return of Knockouts Tag Team Titles, and more!

You can watch the entire video of our interview with Nevaeh below, or read on for the full transcript.

Nevaeh, it's coming up four months since you debuted, I believe on the second night of Rebellion. The first question I need to ask is, with the Knockouts Division being so incredibly stacked in IMPACT, how are you fitting in so far?

I like to think that I hold my own there and I'm doing pretty well. Doing great there with all the Knockouts and everything going on. It's an honor to be there.

One woman you know VERY well and someone you've aligned yourself with is Havok. What are your thoughts on Havok and just why do you guys work so well together as a team?

I mean, I could gush over Havok for hours - but mostly, Havok and I have known each other for a very, very long time - most of our wrestling careers - and then we've been good friends outside of all that, so something about our chemistry and the way we can just look at each other and know exactly what needs to be done, and where need to go next. It's like an unspoken bond we have.

