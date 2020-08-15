Kimber Lee: "People were starting to forget who I was, and I'm not okay with that." (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling has added a lot of new faces to their roster over the past few months, but Kimber Lee has been one of the most explosive additions, adding to an incredibly stacked Knockouts Division.

I recently had the pleasure of chatting with IMPACT Wrestling's Crown Jewel, and we spoke all about her short, but impressive, stint in the company, as well as those rumors of the Knockouts Tag Team Championships returning, and just how Kimber Lee differs from Abbey Laith.

Sportskeeda meets Kimber Lee

You can watch the entire video of our interview with Kimber Lee below, or read on for the full transcript.

Sportskeeda/Gary Cassidy: So, IMPACT Wrestling — talk about a company that creates their own chance and then absolutely takes that chance.

Kimber Lee, I know you'd only been part of the roster for a couple of months up until Slammiversary and that was just around one month ago, but I need to ask, has there been a shift in mentality in the locker room in that time or has it been a case of, "Right, we got to this point, let's make people realize why"?

Kimber Lee: Like you said, I've been there three months so I don't think I can speak on the overall shift through time but, in the three months that I have been a part of IMPACT Wrestling, everyone has seemed to just want to make it the best place possible for professional wrestling.

I can attest to the women all being women who support each other and we all want to make it a better place, and make it the best place for women's wrestling. That is the mentality I've noticed since day one and I think, because of that and because everybody has that mentality, IMPACT Wrestling is doing the things that it's doing now and it's an awesome thing to see, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of IMPACT at this time and be a part of it long term.

Obviously we mentioned that you debuted back in May. It's only been three months, but you've also most definitely taken your chances. You look like you're in the shape of your life, the form of your life and enjoying wrestling again.

Is the Kimber Lee we're seeing the old Kimber Lee or a completely new Kimber Lee?

I think it's the old me — but improved. I've gone through my own set of trials and tribulations, I've had some dark periods in my life that I've had to get through, and I've managed to get through them and overcome.

I think that defines you as a person and it changes you as a wrestler, too, because that's part of me and I feel like people were starting to forget who I was, and I'm not okay with that.

I came in wanting to remind people just exactly who I am and why I call myself the Crown Jewel, and why I deserve to be at the top of the women's division.

