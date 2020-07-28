From the monumental event that was Slammiversary, to an extraordinary episode of their weekly television show, IMPACT Wrestling may just be hotter than ever right now. So who better to chat with that the newly crowned World Champion - Eddie Edwards?

Now, there's no doubt Edwards has had a pretty...let's say "eventful" few years in IMPACT. On March 1st, 2018, a freak accident involving a baseball bat and a steel chair would see Edwards suffer a broken nose and several broken bones in his face.

Two years on, the 36-year-old is right back at the top of the food chain in IMPACT, he's a locker-room leader, and he told me why he wouldn't change a thing...

Sportskeeda meets IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards

Thanks to IMPACT Wrestling, I recently had the chance to catch up with Eddie Edwards hot off Slammiversary and the following weekly episode of IMPACT to discuss his own journey, the company's new recruits, and just why right now is such an exciting time for IMPACT.

You can watch the video below, or read on for the full conversation.

Firstly, I need to say congratulations. How's it going today, Eddie?

Oh, man, thank you. It's a surreal moment any time you're able to be a champion, so I am still riding that high and thank you for having me on, man. Good to talk to you.

You too, man. So, I feel like this is going to be the easiest interview ever because what a week for IMPACT Wrestling and for yourself! I need to start with the question everyone that interviews you over the next however long will be asking you. How does it feel to be IMPACT Wrestling World Champion?

It feels great. Especially with all the excitement around IMPACT right now. With everything going on. To be able to be the face of IMPACT, to be the champion, the World Champion of IMPACT, it's a special thing and any time a company takes a chance on you, it's a true honor. Especially right now with everything going on and all the excitement around IMPACT. I'm honored to be champion right now. It feels really damn good, I'm not going to lie.

I can only imagine. We are definitely going to get into a lot of Slammiversary and what's coming up for IMPACT but I have one question that actually goes past before this week.

It's only one question but I think it's an instrumental one in terms of Eddie Edwards - and the new and improved Eddie Edwards that I think we are seeing right now. I feel like this maybe goes back to a couple of years ago and maybe a certain incident with a baseball bat.

You've been on a tear ever since then, making the most of every single opportunity that I would say it comes your way but it's opportunities you're carving out for yourself. Is that something you feel like was maybe a turning point in your career and may be something that has spurred you on to success, or is it something completely different?

Without a doubt. That was obviously some bad luck at the time and we took that whole scenario and whole situation, and we made the most of it. I feel it forced me to grow not only as a performer, but as a person. But it challenged me to step outside my comfort zone and see what else I can do, and it's all led up to a moment.

Obviously, as crazy as it is to say that being hit in the face with a baseball bat and breaking my face that I wouldn't go back and change a thing but I stand here as the champion, I'm healthy, I'm happy so I, in fact, wouldn't go back and change a thing. It was very instrumental in playing its part into who I am today.

