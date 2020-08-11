Tonight, on IMPACT, Nevaeh and Havok will team up to take on Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan in a No Disqualification Match as four of the most exciting talents in the company's stacked Knockouts Division battle it out in a match where absolutely anything goes!

Now, I'm sure you don't need another reason to watch that match given the talent and stipulation involved, but we recently had the chance to ask one of the four Knockouts in the match - Nevaeh - just why the match is unmissable and what we can expect from the four women on this week's show

Sportskeeda meets IMPACT Wrestling star Nevaeh

"I mean, anyone who's watched IMPACT knows that Tasha and Kiera like to run their mouths, and they've poked the bear enough times. Now they're trying to step on our turf. We put up with it. We played by the rules. Now we get to break the rules too!"

On the subject of a potential return of the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, Nevaeh said she has all of her fingers and toes - and all of Havok's fingers and toes - crossed for IMPACT Wrestling bringing back those belts.

"While I love fighting, I definitely love fighting for Tag Titles a lot more too, so I have all of my fingers, all of my toes, all of Havok's fingers and toes crossed to hope that IMPACT does get to reintroduce the Knockouts Tag Titles again."

Stay tuned, as Sportskeeda will bring you interviews with Kimber Lee, Eric Young, and our full interview with Nevaeh over the coming days!

You can watch IMPACT at 8pm PT on AXS TV in the US or via IMPACT's Twitch channel. UK viewers can watch IMPACT tomorrow at 9PM UK time on Fight Network UK.