Former Champion says he ignored CM Punk backstage (Exclusive)

Former PWA Heavyweight champion and current IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh recently spoke about CM Punk's backstage appearance.

Ever since the now infamous Brawl Out at All Out incident all the way back in September 2022, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Punk's return to wrestling. The pot continued to stir up after his recent backstage appearance at one of the IMPACT Wrestling tapings held in his hometown of Chicago.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh jokingly commented about his interaction with the two-time AEW World Champion.

"Yeah, he actually came up to me and he said, 'Hey Champagne! I'm a huge fan. Can you sign my hat for me?' And I said I got no time for you and I walked away (laughs)," Champagne Singh said. (10:58 - 11:06)

CM Punk was recently backstage at WWE as well

Days before his backstage appearance at IMPACT Wrestling, it was reported that CM Punk made a backstage appearance at WWE RAW as well. He met multiple WWE stars before allegedly being escorted out of the building.

It was widely believed that The Voice of the Voiceless would be returning to All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later. He is rumored to be a major attraction of the newly announced AEW Collision show. However, there also have been reports mentioning that Punk was supposed to be a part of the promotion for the show but a late fallout prevented that.

Amidst the conflicting reports, fans would definitely be hoping for CM Punk and AEW to resolve their issues if any, and for him to finally make his long-awaited return to wrestling in the weeks to come.

