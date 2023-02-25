Gisele Shaw's executive stylist and content creator Jai Vidal recently shared his thoughts about his client.

Shaw made her IMPACT Wrestling re-debut in February last year, emerging victorious against Lady Frost. Within a few weeks, she competed in a triple threat match alongside Frost to challenge for Deonna Purrazzo's Ring of Honor Women's Championship, albeit in a losing effort.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vidal spoke highly of his client.

"Absolutely. She is tremendous. She is a top-tier competitor in every sense of the word, and, I honestly see her as being the Knockouts World Champion one day. She has all the tools that it takes. She's got the charisma, she's got the in-ring work, and she is able to put together these matches, and just outshine anybody that she's in the ring more often than not," Jai Vidal said. (06:35 - 07:07)

What's next for Gisele Shaw in IMPACT Wrestling?

Gisele Shaw is set to face former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo this Friday at No Surrender. The feud between the two dates back to December last year when Shaw asked Purrazzo to team up with her to challenge for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

Purrazzo blamed Shaw for the absence of her former partner Chelsea Green but reluctantly accepted her offer to join forces and challenge for the title. However, the duo was unsuccessful in winning the gold which led to their fallout.

A few weeks ago, Gisele Shaw called herself The Black Widow of IMPACT Wrestling and took credit for Green's departure. This led to a backstage altercation between her and The Virtuosa following which a match between the two was set up.

As mentioned earlier, Purrazzo already has a win over Shaw. But this time, Shaw would have an added advantage with Vidal by her side. It will be interesting to see if Shaw puts it to good use and walks out of No Surrender with a win.

