"I feel confident" - Gisele Shaw comments on facing Rosemary (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw recently shared her thoughts on former Knockouts Champion Rosemary. The Quintessential Diva and The Demon Assassin are set to battle each other on the upcoming episode of Before the IMPACT!

Rosemary most recently competed at the Emergence pay-per-view, where she teamed up with Taya Valkyrie to defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Meanwhile, Shaw last wrestled Masha Slamovich two weeks ago on IMPACT!

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Quintessential Diva stated that she was confident going into her upcoming bout:

"You know, Rosemary is someone who has been with IMPACT Wrestling for the longest time. I watched her before I came to IMPACT Wrestling, so I had the chance to study Rosemary, and that's why I feel more confident going up against her in the ring. And every match that I have had with her has been a learning curve, you know, to trust that person in the ring and have sick matches," Gisele Shaw said. (09:17 - 09:52)

Who has the upper hand between Gisele Shaw and Rosemary?

As mentioned earlier, Rosemary was recently involved in a title defense at Emergence, where she suffered a loss. Gisele Shaw also faced defeat in her last match when she fell prey to Masha Slamovich.

The Quintessential Diva and The Demon Assassin have shared the ring numerous times in the past where the latter had the upper hand. While Gisele owns a pinfall victory over Rosemary in singles competition, the former Knockouts Champion was on the winning side when they last met each other in a tag team bout.

The clash between the two Knockouts promises to be an exciting one as both will be looking to turn over a new leaf following their latest defeat.

