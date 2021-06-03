"I got an opportunity very fast and was able to capitalize on it and show what I can do" - Josh Alexander on his transition to singles competition in IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander has been somewhat of a revelation over the past few months for IMPACT Wrestling. One half of the longest reigning tag team champions in the promotion's history with Ethan Page in The North, the current X-Division Champion has been stepping up and stealing the show on many episodes of IMPACT on AXS TV against a variety of opponents.

On Tuesday's IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass ahead of Alexander's 60-minute Iron Man Match against TJP, Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald asked about Josh Alexander's transition from tag team wrestling to singles competition. "The Walking Weapon answered:

"It was nerve racking. I knew the tag team was over and as all of pro wrestling, you don't know what's going to happen next. It's kind of out of your control. I've said it before, I could have been waiting for an opportunity sitting down on the bench for months and months and months. And luckily, you know, I got an opportunity very fast and was able to capitalize on it and show what I can do. And show I can hang as a singles competitor and stand on my own two feet."

Josh Alexander continued on discussing his desire to show what he had as a singles star, coming off the heels of a successful run in the tag team division, saying:

"So it was nerve racking in the sense that I didn't know if that opportunity would come quickly and I just be sitting around because I don't want to sit on the bench. But other than that, I was just like foaming from the mouth as they say ready to get in there because I know I have 14 years of experience before I came to IMPACT Wrestling. I've wrestled the best wrestlers on planet Earth all over the world before I ever came to IMPACT Wrestling in a singles capacity, so I know what I have to offer It was just showing the right people and showing the world and the IMPACT fans and getting that opportunity."

Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT X-Division Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match against TJP on Before The Impact

It doesnt matter when, where or on what show.



I've built a reputation over 15yrs for giving everything i have everytime I step into a ring.



I have pride in what I do. I have passion for what I do. If I can make even a few people feel that, I'm happy.



This is big & I know it. pic.twitter.com/r4dpEFYeYc — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) June 2, 2021

In one of the biggest matches of the year for the promotion, Josh Alexander will defend the IMPACT X-Division Championship in a 60-minute Iron Man Match against TJP on Before The Impact with the final minutes to kick off IMPACT on AXS TV. The two competitors have split their first two matches and look to finally settle the score here.

This contest features two of the most well-versed wrestlers on the entire IMPACT roster in Josh Alexander and TJP. It will surely be a memorable encounter that will be talked about among the best matches of the year in the promotion, making this a must-watch episode.

