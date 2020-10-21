IMPACT Wrestling's Chris Sabin reveals what he really thinks of The Rascalz (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling's Tag Team division is currently being led and dominated by The Motor City Machine Guns. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are currently the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, and at the Bound For Glory 2020 event, they are set to defend their tag team titles against three other tag teams on the show — The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows), The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander), and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. However, there is another tag team on the IMPACT Wrestling roster who have made their mark in the wrestling business during their time there — The Rascalz.

During Chris Sabin's interview with Sportskeeda's Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Chris Sabin talked about The Rascalz and how they were talented.

Readers can check out the full interview here.

Chris Sabin on working with The Rascalz in IMPACT Wrestling

During their conversation, Riju Dasgupta asked Chris Sabin what he thought about The Rascalz. Talking about the talent currently in the tag team division, Chris Sabin made his thoughts about The Rascalz clear.

RD: And when you look at…I mean you mentioned the talent in the locker room. When you look at someone like The Rascalz whom you’ve faced already, do they remind you of yourself and Alex?

Chris Sabin said that The Rascalz in IMPACT Wrestling were young and agreed that they reminded him of a younger version of himself and Alex Shelley. Sabin mentioned that they were in a similar position as The Motor City Machine Guns had been when they had been as old as The Rascalz are now.

Chris Sabin: "Yeah, I think so. They do. They are young guys, super talented, just making their way through the business and they are in a similar position back then, when we were their age, so…"

These guys are motivated to win the tag titles at BFG. Too bad they won’t! https://t.co/JLkd6MiKTP — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) October 20, 2020

The match at IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory is going to be a big one for The Motor City Machine Guns, as it would mean they were able to overcome three very strong other things.

Chris Sabin also talked about bringing back one TNA original to IMPACT Wrestling as well.