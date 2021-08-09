IMPACT Wrestling star recalls John Cena helping him in WWE

Newly crowned IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming king Matthew Rehwoldt recalled John Cena helping him in WWE and bonding over the piano.

Matthew Rehwoldt (known as Aiden English in WWE), was part of Rusev's stable alongside Lana in WWE and helped 'Rusev Day' become one of the most popular acts at the time.

During an interview with Wrestling Perspective Podcast, 'Drama King Matt' spoke about John Cena's influence on him. He praised the Cenation Leader's attitude in the back and willingness to help everyone.

"John Cena was just awesome. He's one of those guys where it almost makes you mad because he's so successful, and so good, and carries it all so well that you almost want him to be a total a**hole. But he's really cool and he would actually sit down with me at TV's and be like, 'Hey, are you booked? Are you working tonight?' [I'd say] 'No.' He's like, 'Why not?' Then I'd say something and he'd be like, 'Well that's not why,' and he would help me work through things. He'd be, 'Well you need to do this. Tell them this. Do this.' Me! I'm nobody. We would bond over playing piano because he was learning classical piano because apparently, he didn't have enough to do. He legit was a guy who would sit at Gorilla and watch every single match from the dark match to 205 Live on days when he was there," said the IMPACT Wrestling star. (H/T: Fightful)

John Cena is known to be a great presence in the locker room and an advocate for wrestlers like Big E and Daniel Bryan in the past so it is no surprise that the IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming King benefitted from his presence as well.

Matthew Rehwoldt was released by WWE in April 2020 and appeared on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary in the form of vignettes. At IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming, Rehwoldt and Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo became the IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming King and Queen.

John Cena once paid IMPACT Wrestling's Matthew Rehwoldt's fine

Matthew Rehwoldt, Rusev, and Baron Corbin took on AJ Styles and The Usos in a dark match on WWE SmackDown which ended with a crowd-pleasing moment, though it was unscripted. WWE executives were far from pleased and threatened Matthew and others with fines and releases.

“This was the SmackDown, I believe, before WrestleMania [34]. We had to fly right down to New Orleans for WrestleMania and we get sat down. We get threatened with release, gigantic fines… 10 thousand, 20 thousand dollar fines. All this stuff. The referee was gonna get fired, even though we were telling him, ‘Hey, great, do it, this is fun.’ The poor guy, I think he got fined and everything,” said Rehwoldt.

In a follow-up tweet, Rehwoldt revealed that John Cena paid the fines.

Fun Fact: John Cena apparently paid our fine...https://t.co/qeAwo2TuKN pic.twitter.com/r0qmGB0VZi — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 13, 2020

John Cena truly loves the pro-wrestling business, regardless of all the incidents that would suggest that he only cares about his glory and does not put over young stars. Incidents like the one involving Matthew Rehwoldt show us the true side of the Cenation Leader

Edited by Alan John