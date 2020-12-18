16-time world champion John Cena has often been criticized for burying young talents, but there are also several backstage stories about the generosity of the 'face' that once used to run the place. Matt Rehwoldt (formerly known as Aiden English in WWE) took to Twitter recently to reveal that John Cena apparently paid the fine on behalf of several WWE Superstars after an incident during a dark match.

The incident took place during a six-man tag team dark match after an episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 34 when Rehwoldt teamed up with Rusev and Baron Corbin to take on AJ Styles and The Usos. On his Drama King Matt Youtube channel, he revealed how an unscripted moment took place in the match as everyone started a superkick party.

The live crowd loved it and started chanting for the referee which led to AJ Styles swapping positions with the referee, who hit Rusev with a superkick. While it was really fun, when the Superstars got backstage, the producers were furious and threatened them with releases and fines of thousands of dollars.

“We get backstage and we get chewed a new one. Vince McMahon wasn’t there, Triple H wasn’t there, but the producers, the TR [Talent Relations] people, and for some reason, I’m convinced because it was us and not some other major star, ‘That’s not how you do it, you buried yourselves out there, you buried the business, you made us look like… all this and that, people are not gonna like this.’

“This was the SmackDown, I believe, before WrestleMania [34]. We had to fly right down to New Orleans for WrestleMania and we get sat down. We get threatened with release, gigantic fines… 10 thousand, 20 thousand dollar fines. All this stuff. The referee was gonna get fired, even though we were telling him, ‘Hey, great, do it, this is fun.’ The poor guy, I think he got fined and everything.”

Adding to the story, Matt Rehwoldt has now revealed that it was John Cena who apparently paid the fine on behalf of them.

Fun Fact: John Cena apparently paid our fine...https://t.co/qeAwo2TuKN pic.twitter.com/r0qmGB0VZi — Matt Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 13, 2020

John Cena's last appearance for WWE

One of the greatest and most popular WWE Superstars of all time, John Cena has eased into a part-timer in the last few years. John Cena returned to WWE earlier this year on SmackDown where he was challenged by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for a match at WrestleMania 36.

John Cena faced Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows in a bizarre and unique cinematic-style Firefly Fun House match. It was Wyatt who picked up the victory over John Cena, in what was the latter's final appearance for WWE so far.