Jordynne Grace shares the story behind the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match (Exclusive)

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke about how the historic first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match came to be.

The match was held in January this year at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. It featured Jordynne Grace, Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Lady Frost, Alisha, and Rosemary, with the winner receiving a future Knockouts World Championship match.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Grace shared her thoughts on the creative freedom she enjoys in IMPACT Wrestling. She also detailed the story of how the Knockouts Ultimate X match was pitched to IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore:

"Another great example I think is when we pitched the Knockouts Ultimate X and finally got it to happen. I think it was awesome that Scott (D'Amore) was out there next to the ring when the Ultimate X was set up, and me and Tasha (Steelz) were like, 'When is this match gonna happen?' We were half-joking, but he was like, 'When you can find girls that can climb up the ropes.' We said we'll do it right now and he said, 'Alright, then do it.' When he went out there and did it, you could see the wheels started turning there," said Jordynne Grace. (02:55-03:23)

Grace also shared that despite her fear of heights, she was jubilant that they made the match happen.

"Once he saw us do it, and we also, when I hung there he was like, 'Okay, now drop.' You know, that's kind of a different story sometimes, right? And I dropped, and I made it. I'd never fallen from that high before. And I landed and I was like, 'Okay, it wasn't that bad.' I am scared of heights so it wasn't the best match for me personally (laughs), but we made it happen." (03:44-04:23)

Steelz emerged victorious in the match and later went on to beat then-Knockouts Champion Mickie James at the Sacrifice pay-per-view. She held the title for more than three months before dropping it to Grace at Slammiversary.

What's next for Jordynne Grace?

Jordynne Grace is set to defend her Knockouts World Championship against Mia Yim at Emergence on August 12th. Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo last month to become the number one contender for the title. The chan and the challenger later teamed up in a match against Green and Purrazzo, albeit in a losing effort.

Grace later successfully defended her title in a triple threat match against Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering at the Ric Flair's Last Match event.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, the champion had a stern warning for her challenger. It will be interesting to see what happens when the two clash for the title.

Fans can catch the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling featuring Mia Yim in action ahead of Emergence.

