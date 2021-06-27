Mickie James teases IMPACT Wrestling return 

Former Knockouts Champion Mickie James has teased a return to IMPACT Wrestling, having last appeared for the promotion back in 2015.

She was among several stars who were released by the WWE in April 2021 due to budget cuts. During her final months with the global juggernaut, Mickie James was pretty vocal about her desire to return to the squared circle.

Taking to Twitter, Mickie James responded to a post by IMPACT Wrestling promoting upcoming episodes of IMPACT in 60 that also features a special on her best matches in the promotion. Though not a direct tease, James's tweet does indicate that doors might be open for her to return to IMPACT Wrestling.

"Just when I thought our chance had passed…" tweeted Mickie James

Just when I thought our chance had passed… https://t.co/nseaucgy8C pic.twitter.com/YrAiX9BsEq — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 26, 2021

Three-time Knockouts Champion Mickie James was at the forefront of revolutionizing women's wrestling during her time in IMPACT Wrestling. While female performers in WWE were struggling for screentime, James, Gail Kim, Madison Rayne, among others, were having show-stealing matches in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the 6-time WWE Women's Champion has also announced the first-ever all-women NWA pay-per-view, NWA EmPowerrr, which she will help produce. Plus, Mickie James will return to in-ring action at NWA's 73rd Anniversary Show, where she will issue an open challenge.

IMPACT Wrestling has also teased Mickie James's return

Soon after Mickie James's WWE departure, IMPACT Wrestling released a promotional video for Slammiversary 2021, in which they teased her return.

Apart from that, the promotion took a dig at Mickie James's trash bag controversy on the 18th June edition of IMPACT Wrestling. One half of Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan, was thrown into a dumpster by Havok inside which she noticed a trash bag with "Mickie" written on it.

While it remains to be seen if the teases will lead to anything concrete, IMPACT Wrestling and James have done a great job of keeping the fans guessing so far.

Do you want Mickie James to return to IMPACT Wrestling? If yes, who would you like to see her lock horns with? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun