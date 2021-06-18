"We've become so desensitized" - Mickie James talks in depth about the WWE trash bag incident

Mickie James was released from WWE in April this year alongside a number of other wrestlers. However, her release stirred up a lot of controversy because of what followed.

After being released, Mickie James posted a picture on Twitter which showed that Mickie James was sent her belongings from WWE in a trash bag. The tweet also featured a message for WWE C.E.O. Vince McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie addressed the situation and dealt with it by issuing an apology and firing the person responsible for the incident.

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mickie James went in depth while discussing the entire situation.

"We've become so desensitized because we've put up with so much crap in wrestling that you forget that [it was offensive]. We live in our own world with all these things that I forgot that that was offensive. I was just more like 'Hey, yeah this is not cool but okay, whatever.' There was more to that. I also rewinded back to the 2010 Mickie James and where I was mentally in that phase and when that happened the first time it was like a stab in the heart to my already open wound. That was a real low-blow because I genuinely took it then as they think I'm trash. They're throwing me out with the garbage"

" 'I can't believe it. They're throwing me out with the garbage and they think I'm trash'. All these weak thoughts were running through my head, but they were real thoughts and if you're already broken down, they can really devastate a person and so it reminded me of that"

Apparently, it wasn't an isolated incident as many other released female WWE wrestlers also received their belongings in a trash bag like Mickie James.

Mickie James has already found an important role after her release from WWE

NWA recently announced its upcoming all-female pay-per-view NWA EmPowerrr, which will have Mickie James as the executive producer.

The show is set to take place on August 28 at Chase's Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. There has been speculation surrounding Mickie James and whether she'll be competing at the event, which she addressed in the same interview with Chris Van Vliet.

