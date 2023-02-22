Former X Division champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey offered an explanation for his recent comments on Will Ospreay.

Bailey is set to battle Ospreay at Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive on March 30th. The event will be co-produced by IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The press release for the show contained Bailey's comments where he claimed that Will Ospreay is the best professional wrestler in the world after him.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey issued a clarification on his comments.

"There's a little caveat to that quote that I should mention and it's a very controversial opinion, or at least sometimes very controversial, that professional wrestling in 2023 is the best that it's ever been. There's all this discussion of what was the Golden Era of professional wrestling, and I am a firm believer that it is right now, for so many reasons. One of the main reasons being inclusivity and the fact that anyone can be a pro-wrestler now and it's not only reserved to a very specific group of individuals and that counts for a lot, but also access to information and access to professional wrestling," Mike Bailey said. (01:24 - 02:07)

He further spoke about his upcoming match with Ospreay and believes that they can put on the greatest pro-wrestling match of all time.

"I think Will Ospreay puts on the best matches out of anyone right now and I think that about myself as well. However, that's obviously a biased opinion because I wrestle the way I like. I think part of your journey as a professional wrestler is learning to be in control (...) It's easy to imagine a very good painting but to make that painting happen is a very difficult thing. I've been doing professional wrestling for a very long time and by now I'm able to envision a match and actually make that happen. I make my favorite kind of wrestling so it makes sense that I would think that my matches are the best (...) A lot of people argue, but it's a pretty objective opinion according to me. You cannot argue with the results he's been having. In my mind, there's a very good chance that we'll put on the greatest pro-wrestling match of all time." (02:24 - 03:38)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Who has the upper hand between Mike Bailey and Will Ospreay?

Mike Bailey and Will Ospreay are no strangers to one another and have faced off multiple times in the past. Their first match against each other was in 2015 when Speedball walked away with the win.

They even teamed up together to compete in a tag team match where they faced Trevor Lee and Marty Scurll, albeit in a losing effort. They have competed against one another three more times since then, with Ospreay walking away with the win on all occasions. It will be interesting to see if Mike Bailey turns things around in his favor in their upcoming bout.

