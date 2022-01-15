IMPACT World Champion believes he can create magic with Roman Reigns [Exclusive]

Moose recently shared his thoughts on potentially breaking the forbidden door to battle Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is arguably the biggest name in pro-wrestling today, receiving challenges from guys like Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins. But one challenge that sent the internet buzzing came from reigning IMPACT world champion Moose.

Speaking to Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wrestling God responded to where the match could potentially take place and explained why he chose The Head of the Table.

"I don't know. I really don't. If it happens, I don't know but I'm a big believer in speaking things into existence. It's something that I hope happens, I mean, Roman Reigns, his resume speaks for himself. He is the face of WWE, he has been the face of WWE for the last 5-6 years, maybe even longer. He is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world and I feel like I am one of the best wrestlers in the world and I feel like I am the face of IMPACT Wrestling because I carry the IMPACT World title," said Moose.

Moose further spoke about the difference in their styles and believes they can create magic together in the ring.

"I think we both have different styles and like they say styles make fights, right? And with how good he is and how good I think I am that it would be nothing less than magic if we were to get in the ring together but to answer your question, who knows where it will happen or if it will happen, but I'm gonna speak until it exists. We'll see what happens if it does ever happen."

You can watch the full interview below:

Roman Reigns recently achieved a new milestone

Roman Reigns recently completed 500 days as Universal Champion. He won the title in a Triple Threat match against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback in 2020 and has been at the top of the blue brand ever since.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



He's hit 500 days as Universal Champion.



He is just days away from becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of ALL TIME. Congrats to @WWERomanReigns He's hit 500 days as Universal Champion.He is just days away from becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of ALL TIME. Congrats to @WWERomanReigns.He's hit 500 days as Universal Champion.He is just days away from becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of ALL TIME. https://t.co/oIRtNusNUS

During his tenure, he has beaten some of the biggest names in the company like Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, and many more. He is currently set to defend his title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view against Seth Rollins.

Over on IMPACT Wrestling, Moose recently defended his title successfully against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at Hard To Kill and later against Zicky Dice. He was recently confronted by Morrissey for a rematch so it looks like the champion will have to go through him first before he can get to the dream bout against Reigns.

Moose might follow in the footsteps of the Knockouts Champion Mickie James to enter the Rumble, and the dream bout could take place at Wrestlemania.

Do you think we'll get to see the dream match between Moose & Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

