Roman Reigns reaches a major WWE milestone

Roman Reigns recently reached a massive WWE milestone by completing 500 days as the reigning Universal Champion.

The Head of the Table defeated the now-released Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat at Payback 2020 to win the title for the second time in his career. His current reign is the second-longest in the championship's history, only behind Brock Lesnar's 503-day reign, which spanned across 2017 and 2018. Interestingly, it was Reigns who had ended his tenure with the gold four years ago.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



He's hit 500 days as Universal Champion.



He is just days away from becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of ALL TIME. Congrats to @WWERomanReigns He's hit 500 days as Universal Champion.He is just days away from becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of ALL TIME. Congrats to @WWERomanReigns.He's hit 500 days as Universal Champion.He is just days away from becoming the longest reigning Universal Champion of ALL TIME. https://t.co/oIRtNusNUS

The Tribal Chief also holds the second position in total combined days as Universal Champion at more than 560 days, second only to The Beast Incarnate's 686-day record, split into three separate title reigns.

During his latest championship reign, Reigns has steamrolled through big names like Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Balor, among others.

He broke many records in the process, including an impressive 698-day undefeated run in singles competition before his match with King Woods ended via no-contest due to interference from The Usos.

Roman Reigns has multiple challengers lined up ahead

Being the top champion in WWE has its perks. But it means that you are also a marked man, and Roman Reigns has received challenges from every corner possible.

The Tribal Chief is currently set to defend his title against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble event. Before that, he was challenged by Brock Lesnar for a champion vs. champion match on last week's SmackDown. If that's not all, Reigns received a challenge through the forbidden door as the current IMPACT Wrestling's World Champion Moose had some words for him:

MOOSE @TheMooseNation I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if 🤔….,, @WWERomanReigns I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if 🤔….,, @WWERomanReigns

All in all, it appears that The Head of The Table has his work cut out for him. He is currently eyeing the top spot as the longest-reigning Universal Champion, which he should surpass unless something unexpected happens on the blue brand this week. Until then, we must continue to acknowledge him!

How would you rate Roman Reigns' title reign so far? Who do you think he should face next? Let us know in the comments section below.

