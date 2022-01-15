Moose gives his honest opinion on W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona (Exclusive)

Moose shared his thoughts on his recent challengers, W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona.

After weeks of anticipation, Cardona and Morrissey challenged Moose for the IMPACT World Championship at Hard To Kill. Both challengers had plenty of opportunities to score the win but the champion retained the gold.

Speaking to Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wrestling God was all praise for his friend turned foe, Morrissey:

"Going back to the pay-per-view, I am honored to share the ring with Morrissey and Matt Cardona and I feel like Morrissey's story isn't told enough about his big redemption from the demons he had a couple of years ago to where he is at now. I think that's something, if he wants, it should be talked about more because a lot of people can't change the way he has and to now when he looks like a million bucks and is looked at as the main event guy. Nothing but praise for him."

Moose heaped praise on Matt Cardona

Further in the interview, Moose spoke highly of Matt Cardona, stating he felt WWE underutilized him:

"The same thing with Matt, like, Matt coming from WWE when he was heavily underused there. They looked at him like a mid-carder, even lower than a mid-carder, and now he's in IMPACT, he's showing the world that he could be the main event guy and he proved that at Hard To Kill with how he performed, which he did great as well. I'm sure the company is going to look at him and put him in the main event role pretty soon. I'm just happy I was able to share the ring with both of those guys."

Despite defending his title successfully, The Wrestling God received a challenge from Morrissey, and it appears there could be a rematch between the two. Former world champion Josh Alexander also staked his claim for the title. It'll be interesting to see in what direction the champion moves.

The IMPACT World Champion also discussed his challenge to Roman Reigns and why he prefers him over Brock Lesnar.

