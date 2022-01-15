"Not the first person you think about" - IMPACT Champion thinks Roman Reigns is bigger than Brock Lesnar [Exclusive]

Moose recently spoke about why he would prefer to face Roman Reigns over Brock Lesnar.

After WWE announced Knockouts Champion Mickie James as an entrant of the Royal Rumble match, talk of the forbidden door being shattered did the rounds. The IMPACT World Champion recently sent out a challenge to The Tribal Chief which sent the internet into a frenzy. However, this brought up the question, why didn't he go for The Beast Incarnate instead?

In an interview with Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Moose stated that while he appreciates Lesnar for his achievements, Reigns was the first name that came to his mind when he thought of WWE.

"It's the same thing with him. I would love to get in the ring with him. I just picked (Roman Reigns) because if I'm gonna do something, I'm gonna do it with the biggest guy on that level and when you talk about WWE, the first name that comes up is (Roman Reigns). As great as Brock Lesnar is, as great as everything that he has done for the sport of professional wrestling, he is not the first person you think about when you say WWE, Roman Reigns is the one you think about. So if I'm gonna go at anybody, it's the big fish in the pond, right? And that's why I said his name," said Moose.

Brock Lesnar is set for another dream bout

The reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may not be Moose's first pick, but he is the dream opponent for one Bobby Lashley. The Almighty is set to challenge The Beast Incarnate for the first time ever in a singles match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The two had an exchange on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW where the champion had some rather unpleasant words for his challenger. The Almighty recently broke character to respond to those comments and stated that he is the only one in WWE who can truly "break" Lesnar.

