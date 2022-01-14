Bobby Lashley breaks character to respond to Brock Lesnar's "Bobby who?" joke

Bobby Lashley says he was not “p****d off” after Brock Lesnar’s recent joke on WWE RAW about not knowing who he is.

The heavyweights exchanged words on the latest episode of RAW to promote their match at the Royal Rumble on January 29. Lesnar mocked his rival by telling a knock-knock joke, which ended with the punchline, “Bobby who? Exactly.”

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Lashley said Lesnar’s joke did not affect him. He also made it clear that he is approaching the upcoming match with a different mindset compared to most superstars:

“He said it on RAW Monday, I’m not gonna say it p****d me off, because I’m gonna keep this smile on my face... this whole, ‘Bobby who?’ That’s what I told you before, there’s not this whole, ‘Hey, Brock, I’m so excited to get the opportunity to be in the ring with you.’ All this stuff, that’s bulls***,” stated Lashley.

Lashley has repeatedly said in media interviews that Lesnar is his dream opponent. Their previous in-ring encounter came at the Day 1 event, where The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship from Big E in a Fatal 5-Way match.

Bobby Lashley plans to find out how good Brock Lesnar really is

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have competed in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts for the last two decades. Despite achieving success in both industries, the WWE Superstars have never gone one-on-one in any kind of match.

With the Royal Rumble two weeks away, Lashley wants to find out if his opponent really is as good as people say:

“I think right now we’re respecting each other, but there’s gonna be a time there’s going to be some disrespect, and when disrespect happens we’re both gonna have to prove ourselves. So when he says, ‘Bobby who?’ I’m gonna say, ‘Brock who?’ because that’s what I want to find out.”

Lashley also said in the interview that he believes he is the only person in WWE who can truly “break” Lesnar in a match.

