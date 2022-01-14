"If I don't, nobody will" - Former WWE Champion thinks only he can "break" Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley believes he is the only person who is capable of “breaking” Brock Lesnar and capturing the WWE Championship.

Lesnar won the title from Big E in an impromptu Fatal 5-Way match at WWE Day 1 earlier this month. The Beast Incarnate was originally scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the event. However, WWE had to cancel the match following Reigns’ positive COVID-19 test result.

Lashley will face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29. When asked on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast if he can “break” his opponent, The All Mighty gave a confident response.

“I think so," said Lashley. "If I don’t, nobody will. He’s at that point where he’s not gonna be Brock Lesnar in 10 more years. Brock is limited to years now also. Even though he has a very light schedule, he’s not gonna keep coming back for 20 years and turning into old Brock. If he can’t be Brock, he’s not gonna come back.”

Lashley and Lesnar have competed in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts over the last two decades. On this week’s episode of RAW, Lashley accused his rival of purposely trying to avoid confrontations with him in both the wrestling and MMA worlds.

Why have Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar never faced each other one-on-one?

Bobby Lashley worked for WWE between 2005 and 2008 before he returned to the company in 2018. By contrast, Brock Lesnar’s initial WWE main-roster run lasted from 2002 to 2004. He then returned to the squared circle in 2012 after he spent three years fighting in the UFC.

While Lashley also competed in MMA, his fights did not take place in the same promotion as Lesnar. As a result, their paths only crossed for the first time when they were both assigned to the RAW roster in 2018.

Lashley previously looked set to face Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018, but the Hurt Business member lost the number one contender’s match against Roman Reigns. As a result, The Big Dog challenged Lesnar instead. Otherwise, the two heavyweights have not been involved in any WWE storylines together until this month.

