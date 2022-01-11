Brock Lesnar calls former WWE Champion a "Brock Lesnar wannabe" on RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, who seemed quite enthusiastic. He even cut an extended promo on his Royal Rumble opponent, Bobby Lashley. His current run keeps on getting more and more entertaining.

Just as The Beast Incarnate greeted fans in Philadelphia, he was interrupted by The All Mighty and MVP. The two superstars stood face-to-face in the ring and did the talking despite their managers both being there.

Lashley claimed that Lesnar had been ducking him for 20 years, to which the WWE Champion responded by saying he did not know who he was before Day 1. The Beast Incarnate then joked about Lashley and MVP's dressing sense, after which The All Mighty claimed he should start doing stand-up comedy.

Lesnar then cracked a knock-knock joke that ended with "Bobby who," embarrassing the former Champion in the process. He proceeded to call Lashley a "Brock Lesnar wannabe" and stated it was impossible for him to win at Royal Rumble before a mic-drop to end the segment.

"I'm funny and I'm money," Lesnar proclaimed on RAW.

This comes one week after Lesnar ignored Lashley becoming the number one contender on RAW, focusing his attention on Universal Champion Roman Reigns instead. He has a lot going on at the moment, from multiple programs to his recent reunion with Paul Heyman.

Will Bobby Lashley dethrone Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022?

Following those entertaining insults from Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley was not in the mood for any games. He quickly disposed of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, who jumped him from behind after The All Mighty declared The Hurt Business was over.

Lashley is flying solo and now has even more incentive to leave a mark on The Beast Incarnate. He will look to prove Lesnar wrong at Royal Rumble and win his second world title in the process. It is a possibility, especially with the Roman Reigns angle remaining as prominent as ever on SmackDown.

We may very well see the "Brock Lesnar wannabe" topple Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, freeing him up for The Tribal Chief as WrestleMania 38 approaches.

