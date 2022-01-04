Brock Lesnar comments after Royal Rumble match vs. Bobby Lashley made official; will confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar found out his Royal Rumble tonight on RAW, as Bobby Lashley earned a shot against The Beast Incarnate. He was asked to comment immediately after The All-Mighty's victory over Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E.

Lesnar did not acknowledge Lashley at all, instead focusing his attention on Roman Reigns. The nine-time WWE world champion told interviewer Kevin Patrick to tell The Tribal Chief that he will see him on this week's episode of SmackDown. As this happened, The All-Mighty was celebrating in the ring with MVP.

"A comment? I do have a comment. Tell Roman Reigns I'll see him this Friday on SmackDown," Brock Lesnar said.

It looks like Brock Lesnar will have multiple storylines going on at the same time. His feud with Reigns is not over, while Bobby Lashley will be waiting for the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship win at Day 1

Brock Lesnar was initially supposed to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Day 1, but the match got canceled after The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, WWE added The Beast Incarnate to the other world title match at the event.

Lesnar defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to stunningly win the WWE Title. Two nights later, he reunited with Paul Heyman on RAW. Now, as babyfaces, the two are back as a duo.

Heyman cut an excellent promo to kick off the show, during which he mocked the fact that Reigns got COVID. It remains to be seen how WWE books Brock Lesnar now, from his dream match with Bobby Lashley to the Roman Reigns feud continuing.

The promotion may have planted seeds for The All-Mighty to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, as he was overlooked by The Beast Incarnate. Plans for WrestleMania 38 still indicate Lesnar will face Reigns at the event, whether or not he keeps the WWE Title.

