Potential spoiler on the WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship last night at Day 1 shocked many fans and observers alike.

No one expected The Beast to be added to the WWE title match right before showtime, let alone walk out as the new WWE Champion. As a result of the same, we may now be headed towards a massive WrestleMania match.

Brock Lesnar was in a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the two looked set to continue their rivalry all the way to WrestleMania. With Brock now holding the gold as the new WWE Champion, fans are wondering what this now means for his feud with The Tribal Chief.

During the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez gave some informed speculation that the backstage belief is WWE is building towards a champion vs. champion match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. However, he stated that this speculation has is not been confirmed as of now.

“My presumption [and] I don’t have this 100 percent confirmed. What people have told me they believe is what’s going on here. Here’s the thing with WWE, everybody. When there’s a storyline involving Roman and Brock, the people that know where this is going are Roman, Brock and Vince and probably Paul Heyman and maybe Bruce Prichard. I can talk to 100 people there and 100 of them would tell me, ‘I think this is what’s happening but I don’t know for sure.’ But I think that the idea here is that they are doing champion vs. champion at WrestleMania. Roman would be the SmackDown Champion, Brock would be the Raw Champion. Either a unification match or just champion vs. champion like they do at Survivor Series,” said Bryan Alvarez. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1

The originally scheduled match for WWE Day 1 was Brock Lesnar challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title.

However, it was announced hours before the show that The Tribal Chief had tested positive for COVID-19 and wouldn't be able to perform at WWE's first premium event of the year.

The company then made a massive last-minute change to the line-up and added Brock Lesnar to the fatal four-way WWE Championship match. Thus, the main event saw Big E defend the WWE title against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar.

After an intense battle, Brock Lesnar picked up the victory by pinning Big E and became the new WWE Champion.

