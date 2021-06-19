Moose threatens fellow IMPACT Wrestling star 

IMPACT Wrestling star Moose recently sent a strongly-worded message to his Slammiversary 2021 opponent, Chris Sabin.

Sabin returned on this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling by laying down The Wrestling God with a Missile Dropkick and a chair shot. The former X-Division Champion was away for more than a month.

The shoes can also be… weapons! https://t.co/eePNVTPNJP — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) June 18, 2021

Soon after the attack, Chris Sabin issued the challenge, and the match was confirmed to go down at Slammiversary 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Moose shared an anecdote from his formative years. He recalled that when he received a Samurai blade at 16, he ended up cutting his thighs with it. Moose further explained that the moral of the story was that Sabin should be careful about what he asks for.

"At 16 I asked my Mother for a Samurai Blade...1st time getting my hands on it I cut my thigh and was rushed to the hospital.... Moral of the story is Be careful what you ask for Chris Sabin," tweeted Moose

At 16 I asked my Mother for a Samurai Blade...1st time getting my hands on it I cut my thigh and was rushed to the hospital.... Moral of the story is Be careful what you ask for Chris Sabin. https://t.co/OZrRSGyONL — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) June 18, 2021

Sabin last appeared at Under Siege 2021, where he participated in a six-way clash to determine the challenger for IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega. Moose, who won that match, brutalized Chris Sabin by repeatedly attacking his knee, effectively removing him from the equation.

Moose also has unfinished business with IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega

After winning the aforementioned six-way clash, Moose challenged Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Against All Odds 2021.

But the match was steeped in controversy. Taking place at AEW's home-turf, Daily's Place, the end of the match saw the AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks interfere and provide timely assistance to their Elite stablemate, Kenny Omega.

Their assault on Moose was cut short when Sami Callihan showed up at Daily's Place, only to be fired by then IMPACT Wrestling EVP Don Callis.

While Sami Callihan will challenge Kenny Omega at Slammiversary 2021, Moose will surely keep a close eye on the contest, hoping to get back into the title picture after finishing his business with Chris Sabin.

Who do you think will win between Moose and Chris Sabin at July 17th? Do you want Sami Callihan to end Kenny Omega's run on top at Slammiversary 2021?

