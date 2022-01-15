"People don't tend to pay attention unless you are in that top row" - Moose recounts his journey to becoming world champion (Exclusive)

Moose reflected on his journey over the last year that culminated in becoming the world champion of IMPACT Wrestling.

He won the "Call Your Shot" gauntlet at Bound For Glory last October and went on to call his shot later that night at Josh Alexander to become the new IMPACT World Champion.

He has held the title ever since and has defended it successfully against top stars like Eddie Edwards and W.Morrissey, among others.

Speaking to Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Wrestling God, he has remained the "same guy" since last year and has feuded with multiple stars. But he never gained much traction.

"I have been the same guy for about the whole of last year. I think I have never been in the main event picture but I was around having different feuds with different guys like EC3, Tommy Dreamer, and Chris Sabin but I have never been in the top position so a lot of times people don't really pay attention unless you are in that top main event picture," said Moose.

Moose stated that people paid attention to him once he reached the main event spot by becoming the champion.

"So once I did what I did to screw up Josh Alexander's dream and I won the IMPACT world title, people were like, 'Oh My God! Moose actually did this.' But I have been doing this for a while, it's just that sometimes people don't tend to pay attention unless you are in that top row."

Moose is a marked man in IMPACT Wrestling

Staying at the top of the food chain has its perks, but it comes at the cost of having a target on your back. The champ recently retained his title by defeating Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

#IMPACTonAXSTV Moose has truly been an great World Champion for IMPACT. Moose has truly been an great World Champion for IMPACT. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/P6jdux3t2v

But he had no time to rest as W.Morrissey confronted him for a rematch. Meanwhile, former world champion Josh Alexander has also clarified that the focus resides on regaining his championship.

Moose recently discussed his challenge to Roman Reigns and explained why he chose him over Brock Lesnar.

