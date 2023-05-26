Steve Maclin garners huge praise from IMPACT Wrestling star (Exclusive)

IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin recently received some massive praise from fellow IMPACT Wrestling star Champagne Singh.

A few weeks ago, Singh and Shera forged a business relationship with the champion. They had a brief falling out before things went back to normal. On the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Singh and Shera helped Maclin take out his upcoming title challenger PCO.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Singh heaped praise on Steve Maclin. He stated that Maclin is a very hard-working person and that he respects the champion for having a military background.

"Absolutely! The hard work that he puts in behind the scenes doesn't do justice for his character on TV like the guy is a very hard-working guy. He comes from a rough background, he's a military guy, so a lot of respect to him for that because not everybody has the heart or desire to be able to go to the military. A lot of respect to him inside and outside the ring, I see he's only getting better and better every match," Champagne Singh said. [10:08 - 10:39]

Steve Maclin is on an unbeaten run

Steve Maclin waited for a long time for an opportunity to challenge for the IMPACT World Championship. He defeated Kushida at Rebellion last month to win the title after it was relinquished by the former champion Josh Alexander due to an injury.

However, Maclin has been dominant even before winning the title, as he is undefeated in singles competition in 2023. His last loss in one-on-one matches came at the hands of Frankie Kazarian all the way back in November last year.

Most recently, Maclin successfully defended his title against Rhino on an episode of IMPACT. It will be interesting to see for how long his impressive title reign will continue.

