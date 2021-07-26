Top AEW star slams fan for taking a dig at Matt Cardona's GCW Championship win  

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to defend Matt Cardona after a section of fans revolted against the latter's GCW Championship win.

The IMPACT Wrestling star defeated Nick Gage in an ultra-violent bout to capture the title at Saturday's GCW Homecoming Night 1. After the match, fans in attendance began throwing garbage and beer cans at Cardona to express their disdain over the result.

Even on Twitter, fans went back and forth, sharing their opinions on Matt Cardona's GCW Championship win. While many applauded Cardona over his triumph, others were unhappy with GCW for crowning the former Zack Ryder as the champion in his very first match for the promotion.

One among the many who heaped praise on Matt Cardona was Matt Hardy. The AEW star tweeted that GCW and Cardona's win was trending over the Olympics and UFC.

"Congratulations, Broski! You survived & won a ferocious Match of Death. Congrats to @GCWrestling_, which is the #1 trend ahead of UFC & the Olympics, quite the statement," said Matt Hardy.

Congratulations, Broski! You survived & won a ferocious Match of Death. Congrats to @GCWrestling_, which is the #1 trend ahead of UFC & the Olympics, quite the statement. pic.twitter.com/s93npoGxMY — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 25, 2021

However, responding to his tweet, a fan took a dig at Hardy and Cardona, saying only two people watched Game Changer Wrestling. Matt Hardy retorted back with the following message for the fan.

"Sweetheart, you just exposed yourself. You're an absolute m***n! Big Money Matt wants you to do better!" said Matt Hardy

Matt Cardona won a world championship for the first time at GCW Homecoming Night 1

Despite working in WWE for nearly 15 years, a world championship win eluded Matt Cardona. While he did become the United States, Intercontinental, and RAW Tag Team Champion, the former Zack Ryder struggled to break into the main event picture.

After his WWE departure in April 2020, Matt Cardona slowly began to come on his own as an overall performer. His work in IMPACT Wrestling has garnered immense praise from his long-time admirers. However, it is Cardona's heel work in GCW that has propelled him to the main event level status.

It now remains to be seen how GCW books Matt Cardona in the coming weeks, given the promotion's hardcore fan base reacted negatively to his win on Saturday.

What do you think about GCW's decision to crown Matt Cardona as their world champion? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Alan John