"Tough SOB" - IMPACT Wrestling star shares encouraging words for Conor McGregor 

IMPACT Wrestling star Moose recently took to Twitter to share kind words for Conor McGregor, following the latter's brutal loss to Dustin Poirier in the headliner of UFC 264.

During the fight, McGregor accidentally broke his ankle, leading to the referee stopping the match mid-way. Poirier won the match via doctor's stoppage since the nature of McGregor's injury turned out to be serious.

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

The match and its aftermath have certainly gotten fans talking, with many from the wrestling world also voicing their opinions. One such reaction came from Moose, who tweeted that Conor McGregor is a "tough SOB."

He explained that even after suffering a broken leg, the Irish star waited in the ring for 10 minutes to give the interview. The IMPACT Wrestling star concluded his tweet by stating that 'The Notorious' had won in his books for this reason:

"Connor broke his leg....waited for 10 minutes in the cage with broken leg to do an interview to talk about Dustin's wife sliding into his Dms....Connor is a tough SOB. He wins in my book just for that," tweeted Moose.

Connor broke his leg....waited for 10 minutes in the cage with broken leg to do an interview to talk about Dustin's wife sliding into his Dms....Connor is a tough SOB. He wins in my book just for that — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) July 11, 2021

Moose will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary 2021

Moose will wage war against his bitter rival Chris Sabin at the upcoming pay-per-view Slammiversary 2021 on July 17th. While the match is sure to be a banger, the outcome will be crucial for Moose's future in IMPACT Wrestling.

Despite being presented as the top star in the promotion, Moose has fallen short on the occasions that matter the most. His losses to Rich Swann and Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Sacrifice 2021 and Against All Odds 2021, respectively, were particularly disappointing.

However, a win over Sabin at Slammiversary 2021 might propel him back to the top of the card, possibly culminating in a championship triumph by the end of the year.

