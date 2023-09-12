Trinity on her love of dogs and why she chose IMPACT: "I'm the #1 dog mom and #1 champion" (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Trinity has been on a stellar run this year. After an exciting feud with Deonna Purrazzo over the title, she went onto Victory Road over the weekend where she successfully defended it against Alisha Edwards.

Prior to the big event, Trinity sat down with our own Kevin Kellam. She praised the promotion's Knockouts Division, gave a pick for her dream match in IMPACT, and some outside projects she's working on. One thing she spoke about early in the interview was her love of dogs, stating to be both the number 1 dog mom and number 1 champion.

Dogs have been a part of wrestling for years, whether you think of British Bulldog's Matilda or Cody Rhodes' Pharaoh. When asked if we could see these good pups of Trinity's make an entrance one day in IMPACT Wrestling, she made it clear what kind of talent she was working with.

"This is Tank, he don't like camera and videos, so he's not gonna look. And this is my Marley girl right here, my rotty. Marley could [make an entrance], but [Tank] would act a fool. Tank's not a working dog at all. Tank's a shooter." [00:45-01:35]

A shooter? Someone get that dog a singlet and some headgear. IMPACT Wrestling has the perfect opportunity to do a doggie Halloween photo shoot here.

Throughout the interview, Tank the lap dog and Marley the Rottweiler sat with Trinity, which really makes any interview that much better. While going over possible dream opponents in IMPACT, she did ask them for their input, but they remained silent.

Why did Trinity choose IMPACT Wrestling?

Trinity and Mercedes Moné both left WWE back in 2022 after frustrations regarding the Women's Tag Division, of which they were champions at the time. While Mercedes debuted with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January, Trinity's debut came four months later in Chicago.

Her debut aired on tape delay on May 4th where she made her intentions clear. She was coming for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Title. When asked about why she chose IMPACT over NJPW, AEW, WWE, or any other promotion, Trinity had a few reasons. In the end, though, it boiled down to the treatment of the Knockouts.

"It was the representation of the women. Not just now, like this isn't something that just started now in IMPACT. IMPACT has always had a strong women's division. Has always pushed forward the representation of women on the show and on the card. Giving them proper time and proper stories and match time. I've always seen that and I knew that...that was something that I'd struggled with before, and I wanted to be sure that wherever I went I'd be given the grace and space to do so." [02:37-03:16]

Along with the promotion's appreciation and continued determination to push the Knockouts Division to the top of the card on a semi-regular basis, she stated that IMPACT's taping schedule allowed her to travel with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

"The schedule allows me to dabble into other things. It also allows me to go on the road with my husband still. It was just an all-around win-win-win for me and my family, and I'm allowed to focus more at home as well but still be able to put perform and do what I love. IMPACT kind of helped give me a little more balance." [03:33-04:00]

With a successful title defense at Victory Road, Trinity still sits at the top of the mountain in IMPACT Wrestling. This week the promotion will air its 1000th episode on AXS TV and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Be sure to check out the reigning Knockouts World Champion as well as a big list of returning legends and veterans this Thursday.

