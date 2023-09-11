"She needs to be in AEW with Britt Baker" - Fans want Tony Khan to sign another former WWE star after her contract expiry

AEW's women's division is often subject to praise and criticism online. Regardless, many female competitors continue to deliver stellar matches and segments every week. Former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo is rumored not to renew her IMPACT Wrestling contract upon its expiry, and fans want her to join All Elite Wrestling soon.

Purrazzo notably made her AEW debut in May 2022 when she defended the ROH Women's World Championship. Sadly for the star and her fans, she lost the title to Mercedes Martinez. After that, many called for her to sign with the promotion, but instead, she decided to continue in IMPACT Wrestling. She also won the Knockouts Title in the company.

According to reports, Deonna Purrazzo's IMPACT Wrestling contract is set to expire in December 2023, making her a free agent by January 2024. Meanwhile, many fans have linked her to a potential move to AEW. Some also highlighted how she is close to one of the biggest female stars in the Tony Khan-led company, Britt Baker.

You can view some of the reactions below:

Deonna Purrazzo recently expressed her desire to take on wrestling veteran Gail Kim, a producer for IMPACT Wrestling, for quite some time. Kim is notably the inaugural TNA Knockouts Champion and a legend in the company. She responded to Purrazzo and praised her while teasing an eventual clash.

AEW star Britt Baker has a match against Deonna Purrazzo on her bucket list

Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo notably had a singles bout in 2017 when they were signed to ROH. Baker was still new to the business at the time and suffered a loss to Purrazzo. However, could the AEW star avenge her loss if they locked horns again?

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Britt Baker expressed her desire to someday feud with her real-life friend.

“It will always be on my bucket list, even after we have the match it will be on my bucket list to have another match with Deonna [Purrazzo] because she’s amazing, and she is one of my best friends.”

The AEW star praised Purrazzo's in-ring prowess, mentioning that she could learn much from her.

“I think I can grow and learn a lot from Deonna too because in the ring technically, she’s one of the best there is, she really is. So I would really really really love to share the ring with her,” added Baker.

It remains to be seen if this bout will come to fruition someday. For now, the IMPACT Wrestling star's future remains unclear. Purrazzo could be a massive star in any promotion she signs with once her current deal expires.

