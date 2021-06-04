Vignette featuring former WWE star Steve Cutler airs on IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE SmackDown Superstar Steve Cutler made his IMPACT Wrestling debut this week, appearing in a vignette hyping up his impending arrival.

The video features Cutler, now known as Steve Maclin, sitting on a chair, making a drink for himself and analyzing what looks like his IMPACT Wrestling contract.

Though his arrival date has not yet been revealed, he could make his presence felt on the Road to Slammiversary 2021, possibly leading to a marquee match at pay-per-view.

Steve Cutler had a seven-year stint with WWE, where he was part of the Forgotten Sons stable with Jaxson Ryker and Wesley Blake. After spending nearly six years in NXT, he received a main roster call-up to the SmackDown brand with his stablemates.

However, his career was marred by some controversies surrounding Forgotten Sons leader Jaxson Ryker. After a not-so-impressive run on the blue brand, Cutler and Wesley Blake were shown the door from the promotion, while Ryker currently performs on RAW.

Despite the lack of long-term success in WWE, his prospects look bright in IMPACT Wrestling.

It remains to be seen if Cutler will be used as a singles competitor in the promotion.

Steve Cutler is in a relationship with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

Purrazzo also had a two-year stint with WWE, which ended in 2020 after she was released from the roster as part of the budget cuts.

Happy Birthday @SteveMaclin 🥳🎉🥂 I love you more than I can put in words, that’s why I don’t 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/1p6bXBpDhh — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 26, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling can also capitalize on Purrazzo and Cutler's real-life relationship and pair them up on TV. The chemistry between the two could certainly lead to some memorable moments.

